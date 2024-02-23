Caribbean Turkey Salad With Orange Vinaigrette

Turkey is considered an excellent choice for fat-watchers, provided that some caution is exercised. Registered dietitian Evelyn Tribole says it’s important to read labels and compare products for fat and cholesterol, instead of choosing foods for their “halo effect.”

“When people start eating foods that have a healthy reputation, they can get too much,” said Tribole, media spokeswoman for the American Dietetic Assn. “Portion control is the key.”

Tribole pointed out that some people attach healthful qualities to certain foods — particularly those that appear to be inherently low in fat — then tend to overindulge on the items.

She explained, for example, that even though lean turkey breast meat is lower in fat than any other, processed byproducts from other parts of the bird — such as turkey frankfurters, bologna and salami — can be comparable to beef and pork cold cuts, containing up to 80% fat calories, depending upon the manufacturer.

This easy salad recipe uses honey-roasted turkey breast as its base. The banana chips are optional but give the salad a pleasing crunch.

This recipe originally ran in the 1989 story “Think turkey: Turkey sausage and other new products can replace typically high-fat meats in a lower-fat diet” by Toni Tipton-Martin.