Salted Chicken With Ginger-Mint Sauce and Sautéed Lettuce

In a medium saucepan, combine the roughly chopped scallion and chicken breasts and tenders, then pour in enough cold water to cover by at least 3 inches. Bring the water to a boil, then reduce the heat to a very gentle simmer and cook until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the meat reads 160 degrees, 3 to 5 minutes for the tenders and about 15 minutes for the breasts. Transfer the chicken pieces to a plate, cover and keep warm; discard the cooking water.