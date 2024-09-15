Salty Angeleno Micheladas

We like our micheladas spicy and tart. Salty Angeleno Michelada Seasoning Salt, a spice blend collaboration between L.A. Times Food and Burlap & Barrel, pulls it all together with its spicy-sweet-sour blend of tomato powder, black lime, hot paprika and panela. Rim your glasses by rubbing a lime wedge around the edge of each glass; pour an even layer of Salty Angeleno onto a small plate and dip each glass into the spice mixture. If you’d like, make Salty Angeleno ice cubes the night before: Sprinkle a pinch of the spice blend into the bottom of each 2¼-inch square ice cube mold, add 1 to 2 tablespoons of your favorite hot sauce, top with water, then freeze at least 8 hours.