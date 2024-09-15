Advertisement

Salty Angeleno Micheladas

20 minutes plus freezing time for ice cubes
Serves 4 to 6
EL SEGUNDO-CA-SEPTEMBER 5, 2024: Salty Angeleno Micheladas. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
By L.A. Times Food

We like our micheladas spicy and tart. Salty Angeleno Michelada Seasoning Salt, a spice blend collaboration between L.A. Times Food and Burlap & Barrel, pulls it all together with its spicy-sweet-sour blend of tomato powder, black lime, hot paprika and panela. Rim your glasses by rubbing a lime wedge around the edge of each glass; pour an even layer of Salty Angeleno onto a small plate and dip each glass into the spice mixture. If you’d like, make Salty Angeleno ice cubes the night before: Sprinkle a pinch of the spice blend into the bottom of each 2¼-inch square ice cube mold, add 1 to 2 tablespoons of your favorite hot sauce, top with water, then freeze at least 8 hours.

1

For the michelada mix: Blend the Clamato, horseradish, hot sauce, red wine vinegar, adobo sauce, Worcestershire sauce, Salty Angeleno, celery salt and sea salt in a blender until smooth. You can taste and adjust any seasoning as you like. Store in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to five days, or use immediately.

2

Place ice in each 12-ounce glass. Add 1 to 2 ounces of michelada mix per glass (to taste), then top with your favorite Mexican lager. Serve.

