Sandy Ho's Napa Cabbage Chicken Salad

20 minutes
Serves 2
Napa cabbage chicken salad dotted with fresh herbs and red Thai chiles in blue glass bowl atop white marble.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo

This is a dish that chef-creator Sandy Ho always likes to keep stocked in her fridge.

Bright, salty, funky and spicy, it’s a salad that runs the gamut and is worth roasting a chicken for, although it’s just as effective with a store-bought rotisserie chicken.

It’s also a recipe that’s flexible when it comes to greens; if Napa cabbage is difficult to source, savoy works just as well. Herbs can be mixed and matched to your preference and proportions, as can the number of Thai chiles for customizable heat.

“The way that I like to eat is really fresh food,” said the chef-owner of Sandita’s World, a boutique catering company. “That ties back to a lot of the constructs of a Vietnamese dish: There’s always something funky, something fresh, maybe something braised, and rice. That’s kind of where the ethos of it comes from for me.”

Ho serves this salad atop green congee in her cookbook “Sandita’s Cooking Notes Vol. 1,” but it’s delicious as a standalone salad as well.

1

Thinly slice Napa cabbage and add to a medium-size bowl. Add salt, mix and set aside for 3 minutes to release juices.

2

Squeeze out the excess juice from the cabbage and drain, then return the cabbage to the bowl.

3

Add the herbs, scallions, shredded chicken, lime juice, sugar, fish sauce, vinegar and chiles. Use your hands to toss to combine. Serve immediately.
Stephanie Breijo

Stephanie Breijo is a reporter for the Food section and the author of its weekly news column. Previously, she served as the restaurants and bars editor for Time Out Los Angeles, and prior to that, the award-winning food editor of Richmond magazine in Richmond, Va. Born and primarily raised in Los Angeles, she believes L.A. to be the finest food city in the country and might be biased on that count but doesn’t believe she’s wrong.

