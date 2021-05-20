Scallion-Ginger Clams

Ginger, scallion and garlic make up the aromatic trio in Shanghai cooking. They add fragrance and depth and neutralize the “meatiness” or “fishiness” of pork and seafood. This dish uses all three to lusciously season clams. The clams typically used in Shanghai are dime-size, paper-thin-shelled clams called hai gua zi, “seeds from the sea.” I admit, they’re a pain to eat because the morsel of flesh extracted from one clam is about the size of a pumpkin seed, but that flesh is so sweet and tender, it’s worth it. I can’t find these clams where I live, so I use littleneck or razor clams when they’re available. There are three simple steps: Steam the clams open, quickly stir-fry with sauce and then finish with sizzling-hot oil over ginger and scallions. Every step includes aromatics and another layer of flavor. I imagine this would be a marvelous way to prepare mussels too.