Scarlett Kapella's Pervert Pie
Scarlett Kapella — a popular dancer at one of L.A.’s favorite strip bars, Jumbo’s Clown Room — included this Key lime pie recipe in her new cookbook, “Wine Me, Dine Me, 69 Me.” She describes it as “an ode to devoted regulars, stripper enthusiasts and perverts alike.”
It’s easy, bright, sweet-tart and creamy. The graham cracker crust is bolstered with chopped macadamia nuts, and the pie’s topped with lightly sweetened whipped cream and fresh, juicy lime slices.
Heat your oven to 350 degrees. For the crust, mix the graham cracker crumbs, chopped macadamia nuts and sugar in a bowl. Add the melted butter and mix until the graham cracker and nut mixture is coated. Press in an even layer into the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch pie pan. Bake the crust for about 10 minutes, until lightly golden, then cool.
For the filling, beat the softened cream cheese by using a mixer until completely smooth. Add the sweetened condensed milk, Key lime juice and zest, then mix until creamy. Pour the filling into the crust and chill until set, 3 to 4 hours.
Whip the cream with the powdered sugar and vanilla extract until soft peaks form. Top the pie with the whipped cream and garnish with lime wheels.
