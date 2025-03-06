Scarlett Kapella's Pervert Pie

Scarlett Kapella — a popular dancer at one of L.A.’s favorite strip bars, Jumbo’s Clown Room — included this Key lime pie recipe in her new cookbook, “Wine Me, Dine Me, 69 Me.” She describes it as “an ode to devoted regulars, stripper enthusiasts and perverts alike.”

It’s easy, bright, sweet-tart and creamy. The graham cracker crust is bolstered with chopped macadamia nuts, and the pie’s topped with lightly sweetened whipped cream and fresh, juicy lime slices.