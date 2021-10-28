Sheet Pan Pizza
My favorite way to use up leftovers is to throw them on a big pizza. You can top this finished pie with whatever bits and pieces need eating or just enjoy it as a classic Margherita, like my kids do. I like to bake it with just the sauce first. That way, the crust will be perfectly cooked (all the way through and crisp on the bottom) by the time the cheese is melted and bubbly on top. If you don’t have leftovers for the pizza but still want to make it special, add the eggs at the end of Step 5 and bake for 3 to 4 minutes longer — until the whites are just set — for a sort-of breakfast pizza everyone will have fun eating.
Heat the oven to 450 degrees with racks in the lowest and highest positions. Drizzle a large, rimmed baking sheet with olive oil, and use a brush or your hands to spread it evenly over the bottom and up the sides of the pan.
Using your fingertips and starting in the middle, gently press the dough toward the corners of the baking sheet. It might not stretch very much; that’s OK. Cover the dough with a dish towel and let rest at room temperature for 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, make the sauce: Combine the tomatoes and any juices, oregano and garlic in a blender or food processor and pulse until smooth; season with salt and pepper.
Uncover the dough and use your fingertips, again starting in the middle, to gently press the dough all the way to the edges of the baking sheet. Drizzle the dough with olive oil and season with a little salt. Spoon the sauce over the top and spread almost to the edges in an even layer (you might not use all of the sauce).
Bake the pizza on the bottom rack until the dough looks dry, about 10 minutes. Remove pizza from the oven, top with mozzarella and any toppings you like. Return the pizza to the oven to bake until the cheese is melted, about 5 minutes more. (If adding eggs, crack them over the pizza now and return to the oven for 3 to 4 minutes longer, or until the whites are just set.)
To finish, heat the broiler to high. Transfer the pizza to the top rack and broil until the cheese is bubbling and browned in spots, about 2 minutes. Let cool slightly before cutting and serving.
