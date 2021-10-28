Sheet Pan Pizza

My favorite way to use up leftovers is to throw them on a big pizza. You can top this finished pie with whatever bits and pieces need eating or just enjoy it as a classic Margherita, like my kids do. I like to bake it with just the sauce first. That way, the crust will be perfectly cooked (all the way through and crisp on the bottom) by the time the cheese is melted and bubbly on top. If you don’t have leftovers for the pizza but still want to make it special, add the eggs at the end of Step 5 and bake for 3 to 4 minutes longer — until the whites are just set — for a sort-of breakfast pizza everyone will have fun eating.