Shiitake Scramble
This recipe for shiitake scramble transforms breakfast into a decadent plate of eggs slow-cooked in butter, sautéed shiitake mushrooms and creamy goat cheese. Valerie Gordon says the dish has been a favorite at her Echo Park cafe since it opened in 2013.
Cook the mushrooms: Melt the butter in a medium skillet over medium-high heat, add the mushrooms and cook until softened, 3 minutes. Lower the heat to medium-low and drizzle soy sauce evenly over the mushrooms. Cook for 1 more minute, finish with lemon and remove from the heat. When cool, slice the mushrooms into ¼-inch slices and set aside.
Make the toast: Mix the minced garlic into the butter and spread evenly on both sides of both slices of bread. In a pan on medium heat, toast the bread on both sides until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Cut the pieces of toast in half and set aside.
Make the salad: Wash the little gem and chicory, remove ends and cut into 2- to 3-inch pieces. In a large bowl, whisk together the olive oil and lemon juice. Add the little gem and chicory leaves and toss to coat. Top with the fresh herbs and set aside.
Make the eggs: In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs and crème fraîche (and the thyme and rosemary if using) until well combined. Melt the butter in a pan over medium-low heat and add the sliced shiitake mushrooms. Heat thoroughly, about 1 minute. Add the egg mixture and slowly stir using a spatula. Reduce the heat to low and repeatedly fold the eggs from the edges of the pan into the center as they cook until the eggs appear slightly wet and cloudlike in texture, about 3 minutes.
Divide the eggs between two plates and top each serving with three small dollops of goat cheese. Divide the toast and salad between the two plates. Sprinkle the eggs and salad with fleur de sel.
