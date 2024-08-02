Shiitake Scramble

Make the eggs: In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs and crème fraîche (and the thyme and rosemary if using) until well combined. Melt the butter in a pan over medium-low heat and add the sliced shiitake mushrooms. Heat thoroughly, about 1 minute. Add the egg mixture and slowly stir using a spatula. Reduce the heat to low and repeatedly fold the eggs from the edges of the pan into the center as they cook until the eggs appear slightly wet and cloudlike in texture, about 3 minutes.