Spicy Harissa Meatballs With Cucumber Salad

In a large bowl, add the beef, 3 tablespoons yogurt, the harissa, mint, cumin, garlic, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and mix with your hands until evenly combined. Pinch off golf ball-size bits of the meat mixture and roll into 1 1/2-inch-diameter meatballs (you should get 20 to 22), moving each to the prepared baking sheet as you work. Transfer the baking sheet to the oven and bake until browned on top and cooked though, 8 to 10 minutes.