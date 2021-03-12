Sticky Orange Chicken Thighs With Chile-Cucumber Salad

This recipe is part of the L.A. Times’ Week of Meals series.

This easy method of simmering browned chicken thighs in a soy-and-honey sauce makes them taste like they’ve been marinating all day. You can use boneless skinless chicken breasts instead, if you like, but you will need to cut them into 1-inch-thick slices and cook them less. Chinese black vinegar has a particular sharpness that’s wonderful in this sauce, but regular wine vinegar makes a fine substitute. If you want a milder salad, remove the seeds from the chile before slicing.