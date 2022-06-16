Summer Pudding Jam

This jam is a great solution for those times when you come home from the farmers market with a half-pint of every berry you couldn’t resist buying but aren’t sure what to do with them. I came up with this recipe when I moved to a house with my first real honest-to-God garden in the ground and started planting the berries I’d always dreamed of growing: black and golden raspberries, black currants and jostaberries.

The trouble is most berries take a few years to get established, so I had only a handful of each the first few years. On their own, each bush’s harvest was just a snack, but together they made a jam. This recipe also works very well with frozen fruit. If you buy an extra half-pint of berries every time you go to the market, throw them in the freezer and come November, when you’re facing the true onset of winter, you can make what tastes like British summer pudding, a mixture of juicy sweetened berries encased in soft white bread.