Sweet Potato Spritz

In “Invisible Man,” the 1953 National Book Award-winning and bestselling novel by Ralph Ellison, Ellison writes vividly about his protagonist purchasing warm, round, butter-topped sweet potatoes from street cart vendors in Harlem. His description of the no-frills snack is vivid: “I knew that it was sweet before I broke it; bubbles of brown syrup had burst the skin.” Reading that made my mouth water and inspired me to create this drink. Make one and start reading Ellison’s second novel, “Juneteenth,” published in 1999, five years after his death.