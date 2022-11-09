Sourdough and Herb Stuffing

Bread stuffing is a canvas for your gravy, turkey and cranberry sauce, but it needs its own flavor too. Lots of hardy winter herbs and loads of celery and onions give this sourdough bread stuffing flavor to spare. Any type of lean bread works here: sourdough, country white, sesame, even focaccia. This recipe is intentionally vegetarian, but feel free to use chicken stock in place of the vegetable stock and butter in place of the olive oil. To make the stuffing vegan, simply omit the eggs; the stuffing won’t hold together as well, but it will still taste great.

This recipe is part of our Guide to Classic Thanksgiving, a collection of simple recipes for timeless holiday dishes to make this year and for years to come.