Spiced Cornbread and Sausage Dressing

Cornbread dressing is a great alternative to bread stuffing that is sweeter, more moist and just as flavorful. The herbs and maple syrup often found in breakfast sausage complement the cornbread nicely, while chile flakes add great heat to balance it all. Use your favorite recipe or premade cornbread for this dressing. Or simply follow the instructions below this recipe to make the exact amount of cornbread needed from a popular boxed mix. And if you want a more “wet” dressing, use 1 extra cup of chicken stock in the recipe.

This recipe is part of our Guide to Classic Thanksgiving, a collection of simple recipes for timeless holiday dishes to make this year and for years to come.