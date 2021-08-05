Tomato & Egg Stir-Fry with Sautéed Mustard Greens

Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the skillet over medium heat. Add the white and light green scallion pieces and the thinly sliced garlic and cook, stirring, until softened and starting to brown, about 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes and another large pinch of salt and increase the heat to high. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes have broken down a bit and are starting to gently fry, 3 to 5 minutes. Return the eggs to the skillet, and reduce the heat to medium. Continue cooking, stirring to combine, until the eggs absorb some of the tomato juice, 1 to 2 minutes more.