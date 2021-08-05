Tomato & Egg Stir-Fry with Sautéed Mustard Greens
A classic Chinese preparation, tomatoes and eggs are cooked with scallions and garlic in Dorsey’s version, and then served with a cumin-scented rice and simple garlicky greens. Make the greens and stir-fry while the rice is cooking so everything comes together at the same time.
Make the rice: In a rice cooker or medium saucepan, combine the rice, cumin and minced garlic and season with a large pinch of salt. Pour in 2 cups cold water and, if using a rice cooker, cook the rice according to the manufacturer’s instructions. If using a saucepan, bring the water to a boil, then cover the pan and reduce the heat to low; cook, undisturbed, until the rice is tender, about 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, make the mustard greens: Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring, until soft and translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the mustard greens and cook, stirring, until wilted and tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Season the greens with salt then transfer to a serving dish and keep warm. Wipe the skillet clean.
Make the stir-fry: Heat 1 tablespoon oil in the skillet over medium heat. Crack the eggs in a bowl, add a large pinch of salt and beat until smooth. Reduce the heat under the skillet to low then add the eggs and cook, stirring regularly, until the eggs have completely set but are not too stiff, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer the eggs to a plate and wipe the skillet clean.
Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the skillet over medium heat. Add the white and light green scallion pieces and the thinly sliced garlic and cook, stirring, until softened and starting to brown, about 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes and another large pinch of salt and increase the heat to high. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes have broken down a bit and are starting to gently fry, 3 to 5 minutes. Return the eggs to the skillet, and reduce the heat to medium. Continue cooking, stirring to combine, until the eggs absorb some of the tomato juice, 1 to 2 minutes more.
Remove the skillet from the heat and stir the sliced dark green scallions into the eggs and tomatoes. Serve while hot with the mustard greens and rice.
