Partner

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP

Georgetown University Law Center

In 1988, Robert Darwell moved from Washington D.C. to Los Angeles and combined his passion for entertainment and media with his interest in international business. Today, Darwell is a partner in the Entertainment and Digital Media Practice Group in Sheppard Mullin’s Century City office. Over the course of his legal career, Darwell has worked on the development, finance, production and distribution of hundreds of motion pictures and television productions (including personal favorites “Traffic,” “Brokeback Mountain” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”). In addition, he has handled major newsworthy and high-profile deals. He also served as lead entertainment counsel to Comcast in connection with its acquisition of NBC Universal.