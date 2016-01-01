Attorney

Wendel Rosen

Golden Gate University School of Law

Litigation

Robin Thornton, who chairs Wendel Rosen’s Eminent Domain Practice Group, has over 18 years’ law firm experience, including 12 years practicing in eminent domain law. She has represented public and private entities and individuals in a variety of contexts, including appellate matters, trials, administrative hearings, alternative dispute resolution proceedings, private negotiations, and in advisory capacities. In addition to condemnation law, Thornton also practices general civil litigation, property tax, real property, insurance coverage, and employment law. Thornton is proud of her work to ensure just compensation and fairness for projects in California on behalf of both agencies and property owners that shape and preserve California. Her practice also focuses on assessment appeals of multi-billion-dollar facilities, including refineries and bio-tech facilities.