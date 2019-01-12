Angels' Tyler Skaggs, Andrew Heaney receive big raises as team avoids arbitration

Starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who appeared poised for his first All-Star game last season before an injury wrecked his chances, nearly doubled his 2018 salary and settled for $3.7 million. After making 30 starts for the first time in his career, fellow left-hander Andrew Heaney agreed to a contract worth $3.4 million, receiving a $2.6-million raise in his second year of arbitration eligibility.