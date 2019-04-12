Angels don’t expect Mike Trout to need stint on injured list

A few days after straining his right groin, Angels center fielder Mike Trout missed the first day of a three-day series against the Chicago Cubs so he could be reevaluated by a doctor Friday.
Trout, who stayed behind in Southern California, is expected to avoid a stint on the injured list. Manager Brad Ausmus said at Wrigley Field that Trout’s injury hadn’t worsened. The plan was always for Trout to be reassessed before he was cleared to play.
Whether or not Trout rejoins the Angels for the series in Chicago, where the weather forecast calls for temperatures in the low 50s on Saturday and snow on Sunday, remains in question.
“He's going to get looked at again today and then we'll make a decision as to whether he comes here tonight or whether he meets us in Texas,” Ausmus said. “At this point, we don't expect it to be an injury where he's required to go on the I.L. It's just a matter of how he feels and what the doctors think.”
Trout was hurt Tuesday at Angel Stadium. He appeared to first feel soreness in his groin when he slid feet-first into second base on an inning-ending force out in the second inning. He immediately grabbed his right leg upon standing up, but played one more inning in the field.
Trout, who was pulled before the start of the fourth inning of the Angels’ victory over the Milwaukee Brewers, sounded optimistic when he spoke to reporters Wednesday. He was also cautious, saying he didn’t want to rush his return to the lineup for fear of aggravating the injury.
“I don't want this thing to be a six-week thing if I go out there and hurt it more,” he said. “I have to make sure I'm one hundred percent. The progress it made overnight, I'm really happy about it.”