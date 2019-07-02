The Sports Report: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dead at 27

Rangers manager Chris Woodward: “There were a lot of pretty emotional guys in our clubhouse. Some guys knew him. Guys were physically shaken. This isn’t something we deal with on a daily basis. It’s heartbreaking. You can tell our guys were pretty upset. It’s one of those moments where you’re just kind of numb to life. I personally heard tremendous things about him, and everybody spoke very highly of him. It’s just a sad situation. Our hearts go out to him. We’re thinking about his family, his wife, everybody who knew him. It gives you perspective of how fragile life is. He was an intriguing guy. Really good stuff. And everyone spoke very highly of him from a character standpoint. He was a guy who was tough to root against. Hard to be mad at a guy knowing he was so well liked among his coaches and players. It’s awful to think he’s not going to be around anymore.”