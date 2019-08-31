Angels’ Mike Trout calls latest Tyler Skaggs developments ‘a tough situation’

Mike Trout stuttered through his sentences. He struggled to digest the latest shock regarding Tyler Skaggs’ death, that the late Angels pitcher had opioids in his system at the time of his death. Addressing a group of reporters Saturday, Trout uttered the word “tough” over and over again.

“When you have a relative or a teammate pass away, it’s tough.”

“It’s been a tough year for us emotionally, and obviously mentally.”

“Just a tough situation when this came out. Tough to put your mind to it.”

Advertisement

The pain caused by Friday’s release of Skaggs’ autopsy report — which revealed that fentanyl and oxycodone, along with an amount of alcohol that surpassed the legal impairment limit, were found in the 27-year-old’s system when he died in his Texas hotel room July 1 — cut deep. A tender wound that had only recently begun to heal was ripped open, sending emotional shock waves through the Angels’ clubhouse all over again.

“Every time you talk about anything Tyler has done, or did, it definitely reopens it,” Trout said. “We’re always thinking about him.

“It doesn’t change my view on Tyler. He made a big impact on my life, this team. I was kind of shocked when the news came out like that.”

Friday was the latest step in a difficult healing process. The Angels remain surrounded by Skaggs’ memory. His locker is still set up in the clubhouse. Images of his left-handed release and No. 45 are plastered around Angel Stadium.

Advertisement

Since his death, the rhythm of the season has offered the Angels their greatest distraction. Friday’s news sunk them back into a somber state.

“Trying to process it yourself, understand and move forward and create a new normal — it’s never normal,” pitcher Andrew Heaney, one of Skaggs’ closest friends on the team, said after Friday’s game. “It’s never going to be the same.

“It keeps getting brought up. It makes you think about the negative side of it and not being reminded of all the positive things. In that sense it’s tough. I think every day I think of him it’s always something positive.”

Instead of receiving closure, the Angels are facing a new series of questions that was triggered by the Tarrant County (Texas) medical examiner’s office’s report and subsequent statement from Skaggs’ family.

Trout and Heaney both said they weren’t aware of Skaggs was having any sort of drug-related issues.

“Obviously, if I knew I would definitely have said something or did something,” Trout said. “It’s tough. You love Tyler. We didn’t know he was going through this.”

The Skaggs family said in their statement that the circumstances surrounding Skaggs’ death “may involve an employee of the Los Angeles Angels” and that they “will not rest until we learn the truth about how Tyler came into possession of these narcotics, including who supplied them.”

Neither Trout nor Heaney had knowledge of that assertion.

Advertisement

“That was a shock to me,” Trout said. “Leading up to it, I knew nothing about it. It’s disappointing, but I don’t know anything about that.”

Echoed Heaney: “We don’t have answers. Nobody has answers.”

This is the second straight summer Trout has dealt with loss. Last August, his brother-in-law Aaron Cox, a former Angels pitching prospect, committed suicide, leading to Trout wearing “A. Cox” across the back of his jersey for a game. That tragedy left him “emotionally drained,” he said. Skaggs’ death hasn’t been any easier to handle.

“Mentally, it’s a grind to get over it,” Trout said. “Every time you do something, Tyler pops into your mind. Every day I still think about Aaron. It’s tough.”

