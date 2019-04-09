Angels reliever Justin Anderson demoted despite five dominant appearances

Mike Trout went six for 11 with five homers, nine RBIs and six walks — good for a 2.631 on-base-plus-slugging percentage — in the series against Texas. According to ESPN Stats & Info, it was the third-best OPS ever for a player in a four-game series behind Babe Ruth, who went eight for 12 with six homers and six walks in a series in 1921, and Mickey Mantle, who was six for 11 with five homers and six walks in a series in 1962. . . . Reliever Taylor Cole was reinstated from the injured list and optioned to Salt Lake.