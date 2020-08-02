Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Angels

Angels starting lineup vs. Astros

Angeles Angels left-handed pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.
(Kent Nishimura/Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 
Aug. 2, 2020
11:09 AM
Angels center fielder Mike Trout was transferred from the paternity list to the restricted list for Sunday’s series finale against the Houston Astros. General manager Billy Eppler said the three-time American League most valuable player will travel to Seattle on Monday and join the club there.

Trout spent the maximum three days on baseball’s paternity list while his wife, Jessica, delivered the couple’s first child, a son named Beckham Aaron Trout, on Thursday. Aaron is the first name of Jessica’s brother, Aaron Cox, a former Angels pitching prospect who took his own life at age 24 in 2018.

Trout did not announce on social media why he and Jessica chose the name Beckham, but veteran infielder Gordon Beckham, who played all of 26 games with the Angels during a brief stint in Anaheim in 2014, offered tongue-in-cheek speculation on Twitter.

“This isn’t surprising,” said Beckham, a career .237 hitter who never made an All-Star team in 11 big league seasons. “Mike really looked up to me and wanted to model his game after me when I was traded [from the White Sox] to the Angels. I just pray the kid doesn’t feel too much pressure living up to my career numbers.”

1. David Fletcher — Shortstop

Angels third baseman David Fletcher.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

2. Luis Rengifo — Second base

Angels second baseman Luis Rengifo.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

3. Anthony Rendon — Third base

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

4. Justin Upton — Left field

Angels left fielder Justin Upton.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

5. Brian Goodwin — Center field

Angels left fielder Brian Goodwin.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

6. Albert Pujols — Designated hitter

Angels first baseman Albert Pujols.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

7. Taylor Ward — Right Field

Angels infielder/outfielder Taylor Ward.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

8. Max Stassi — Catcher

Angels catcher Max Stassi.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

9. Matt Thaiss — First base

Angels first baseman Matt Thaiss.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Shohei Ohtani — Starting pitcher

Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Angels
Mike DiGiovanna

Mike DiGiovanna is a sports writer who contributes to the coverage of the Dodgers, Angels and Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. He won Associated Press Sports Editors awards for feature-story writing in 2017 and game-story writing in 2001 and Orange County Press Club Awards for feature and game-story writing in 1996 and 1997. A native of East Lyme, Conn., and a graduate of Cal State Fullerton, he began writing for The Times in 1981. He has been covering Major League Baseball since 1995 and spent 19 years as the paper’s Angels beat writer and two on the Dodgers.