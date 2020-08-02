Angels starting lineup vs. Astros

Angels center fielder Mike Trout was transferred from the paternity list to the restricted list for Sunday’s series finale against the Houston Astros. General manager Billy Eppler said the three-time American League most valuable player will travel to Seattle on Monday and join the club there.

Trout spent the maximum three days on baseball’s paternity list while his wife, Jessica, delivered the couple’s first child, a son named Beckham Aaron Trout, on Thursday. Aaron is the first name of Jessica’s brother, Aaron Cox, a former Angels pitching prospect who took his own life at age 24 in 2018.

Trout did not announce on social media why he and Jessica chose the name Beckham, but veteran infielder Gordon Beckham, who played all of 26 games with the Angels during a brief stint in Anaheim in 2014, offered tongue-in-cheek speculation on Twitter.

“This isn’t surprising,” said Beckham, a career .237 hitter who never made an All-Star team in 11 big league seasons. “Mike really looked up to me and wanted to model his game after me when I was traded [from the White Sox] to the Angels. I just pray the kid doesn’t feel too much pressure living up to my career numbers.”

SS David Fletcher

2B Luis Rengifo

3B Anthony Rendon

LF Justin Upton

CF Brian Goodwin

DH Albert Pujols

RF Taylor Ward

C Max Stassi

1B Matt Thaiss

Angels’ starting lineup for Sunday’s game: