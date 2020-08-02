Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Angels

Angels closer Hansel Robles is alarmingly ineffective, and Joe Maddon is concerned

Angels closer Hansel Robles delivers a pitch.
Angels closer Hansel Robles has been ineffective this season after establishing himself in 2019.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 
Aug. 2, 2020
3:04 PM
Angels manager Joe Maddon said closer Hansel Robles would not be available Sunday after pitching in two of the previous three games, including Saturday night’s blown save when he allowed a solo homer to Josh Reddick and a two-run shot to George Springer in the ninth inning of a 5-4, 10-inning Angels win over the Houston Astros.

But Maddon would not say whether Robles, who has allowed nine earned runs and three homers in 3 2/3 innings of four games this season for a 22.09 ERA, had lost his ninth-inning role.

“If, in fact, I wanted to do something like that,” Maddon said in a pregame videoconference call, “I would not tell you guys first.”

Robles, claimed off waivers from the New York Mets in June 2018, had a breakout season in 2019, going 5-1 with a 2.48 ERA and 23 saves in 71 games, striking out 75 and walking 16 in 72 2/3 innings.

But the velocity of the right-hander’s fastball according to Fangraphs has slipped from 97.1 mph last season to 94.4 mph. Robles is also throwing his changeup more (36.1% of the time this season, compared to 22.4% in 2019) and his slider less (10.8% this season, 21.1% in 2019).

“He’s just off,” Maddon said of Robles. “You’ve all noticed there’s been a decline in velocity. We have to figure that out. On top of that, it’s a confidence issue too. You’ve got to pay attention to all of that. Mickey [Callaway, pitching coach] is on it. He saw some things and has some ideas, and we’ll see how it plays out.”

Mike DiGiovanna

