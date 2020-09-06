Angels perform some late-inning magic to complete four-game sweep of Astros

The Angels continued to tap into a sudden supply of late-inning magic, snapping a tie score with four eighth-inning runs for a 9-5 victory over the Houston Astros on Sunday in Angel Stadium, completing a four-game sweep of the defending American League champions and extending their win streak to five.

With the score tied 5-5, Jo Adell led off the eighth with an infield single and took third on Max Stassi’s single to left-center field. Jared Walsh followed with a hard chopper that bounced over the head of first baseman Yuli Gurriel and into right field for an RBI single and a 6-5 lead.

Houston manager Dusty Baker pulled starter Framber Valdez in favor of right-hander Chris Devenski, who walked Taylor Ward to load the bases. Devenski then got ahead of Luis Rengifo with two quick strikes.

But Rengifo, who replaced the injured Franklin Barreto in the sixth inning despite being scratched from Sunday’s lineup because of a left-thumb sprain, drew a walk to force Stassi home for a 7-5 lead. Andrelton Simmons popped out to third for the first out, but Justin Upton ripped a two-run double to left for a 9-5 lead.

The Astros took a 2-0 lead in the first when Kyle Tucker drove a thigh-high, 2-and-2 changeup over the right-center field wall for a two-out, two-run homer, pushing the number of two-out runs the Angels have allowed this season to a major league-high 112.

Houston pushed the lead to 3-0 in the second when Aledmys Diaz hit a leadoff homer to left, but after allowing three run and three hits, including two homers, to the first six batters of the game, Angels right-hander Jaime Barria retired 12 of the next 13 batters, his only blemish a leadoff walk in the fourth.

That gave the Angels a chance to erase a three-run deficit for the third straight game, their comeback starting in the second when Stassi singled with one out, took third on Walsh’s single to right and scored on Ward’s infield single, a dribbler toward third.

Justin Upton led off the third with a walk off Valdez, and Anthony Rendon, who hit a game-winning three-run homer in the seventh inning in the second game of Saturday night’s doubleheader, hit a two-run homer to left-center for a 3-3 tie.

Adell doubled to right-center with one out and took third on Valdez’s wild pitch. Stassi walked, and Walsh lofted a sacrifice fly to deep center for a 4-3 lead.

The Angels tacked on a run in the sixth when Ward hit a two-out triple to right, a ball that popped out of Josh Reddick’s glove when the Astros right fielder crashed into the wall, and Barreto followed with an RBI single to right to make it 5-3.

Houston cut the lead to 5-4 in the seventh when Carlos Correa crushed a 3-and-1 fastball from reliever Felix Pena for a leadoff homer to left-center field, the ball leaving his bat at 108 mph and traveling 461 feet.

Diaz walked and scored on Abraham Toro’s RBI double for a 5-5 tie, giving the Angels 12 blown saves on the season. But some stout relief work and slick defense by Noe Ramirez, who replaced Pena after Toro’s hit, kept the game tied.

Ramirez fielded Martin Maldonado’s bunt, spun and fired a strike to third baseman Rendon to nail Toro trying to advance. Jack Mayfield doubled to left to put runners on second and third with one out, but Ramirez got George Springer to fly to shallow right, the runner holding, and pinch-hitter Gurriel to fly to right to end the inning.