Angels blast five home runs, including two by Justin Upton, in loss to Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Angels 10-9 in seven innings at American Family Fields of Phoenix on Monday.

ON THE MOUND: The Angels made use of a new spring training rule. After starter Andrew Heaney struggled out of the gate, retiring just one of his first six batters in a four-run first inning, Heaney was removed so that reliever Ben Rowen could record the final two outs.

MLB’s new exhibition rules, however, allowed Heaney to return for the start of the second inning. He settled down from there, getting double plays in the second and third to finish the day without giving up any more runs. In his 2⅓ innings, he surrendered four hits and walked three batters with only one strikeout.

Prospect Chris Rodriguez gave up three runs in ⅔ of an inning, but did get two strikeouts. Veteran reliever Junior Guerra made his first appearance of the spring, pitching 1⅓ scoreless innings.

Advertisement

AT THE PLATE: The Angels hit five home runs Monday: two from Justin Upton (both cleared the center-field batter’s eye), an opposite-field blast from Anthony Rendon, and long homers from prospects Jordyn Adams (also over the batter’s eye) and José Rojas.

IN THE “B GAME”: Dylan Bundy pitched three innings in Monday morning’s “B game” against the Brewers. He gave up a three-run home run but “pitched really well,” according to manager Joe Maddon. Maddon also said pitching prospect Reid Detmers was “outstanding” in the contest. Rule 5 draft pick Jose Alberto Rivera also pitched in the game, his first competitive outing this spring.

UP NEXT: The Angels are off Tuesday. On Wednesday, they will play the Cleveland Indians at Goodyear Ballpark (12:05 p.m., Fox Sports West, AM 830). Alex Cobb will start on the mound.

