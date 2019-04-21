Bob Arum claims Al Haymon will discourage Errol Spence Jr. fight deal with white promoter

That point dissolves when it's considered Arum has stopped fights by considering long-term boxing business, too. Earlier this year, when it appeared Haymon's heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder had a deal in place for a rematch with England's Tyson Fury following their epic Dec. 1 draw at Staples Center, Arum struck a co-promotion deal with Fury and now says the Brit will likely take two more fights to further build his brand in the U.S. before reuniting with Wilder.