Terence Crawford wins by TKO when Amir Khan can't continue after low blow

Crawford (35-0, 26 knockouts) had knocked down Khan (33-5) in the first round on an overhand right to the top of the head. That harmed Khan’s interest in trying to rack up some early rounds and eke out a decision. Instead, he was banged up and absorbed more hurtful blows in the next four rounds as Crawford, ranked the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter by The Times, delivered effective punches.