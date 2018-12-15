Abner Mares vs. Gevonta Davis title fight coming to San Diego

Los Angeles’ Abner Mares will pursue a world title in a fourth weight class Feb. 9 when he meets World Boxing Assn. super-featherweight champion Gervonta Davis at the newly named Pechanga Arena in San Diego.
The former San Diego Sports Arena that was once the home of the Clippers and Muhammad Ali’s 1973 split-decision loss to Ken Norton emerged as the home of the fight after promoters had difficulty finding an available venue in Los Angeles.
Showtime will televise the bout.
Former Mexico Olympian Mares (31-3-1, 15 knockouts), of Hawaiian Gardens, last fought June 9 when he dropped a unanimous decision to Southland rival Leo Santa Cruz in a WBA featherweight title rematch at Staples Center.
Mares, 33, previously won bantamweight, super-bantamweight and featherweight belts during an impressive stretch from 2010 to 2013, and he’s hopeful under the training of Robert Garcia in Riverside that he can upset the rugged Davis.
Fighting for promoter Floyd Mayweather Jr., Baltimore’s 24-year-old Davis, nicknamed “Tank,” is 20-0 with 19 KOs.
He captured the super-featherweight belt in April with a third-round technical knockout of former WBA secondary featherweight champion Jesus Cuellar.
Davis previously wore the International Boxing Federation belt but was stripped by failing to make weight in a 2017 bout that was on the undercard of the Mayweather-Conor McGregor novelty boxing match in Las Vegas.