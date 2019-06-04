The Fight Corner: Los Angeles is positioned to land a significant fight card

“I think I am the face of the sport now, and winning this will solidify that. I’m the only man that speaks three languages, has an [Olympic wrestling] gold medal, a flyweight title and can take the bantamweight belt. It would be crazy for these people not to give me the [No. 1] pound-for-pound spot. It would be crazy for me not to be the face of the UFC. I believe I’m the greatest combat athlete of all time.”