Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs: Odds, start time, predictions and analysis

Who will win Saturday’s title fight between Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs? The two boxers are arguably both in the prime of their careers and each will bring a trove of skill and determination when they meet in the ring at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Alvarez (51-1-2, 35 knockouts) is the favorite in the battle for middleweight supremacy. He holds both the World Boxing Assn. and World Boxing Council middleweight titles. Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs) is the International Boxing Federation middleweight champ.
What time is the fight and how to watch
The middleweight title fight between Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs should start around 8:30 p.m. PST, but when the boxers actually get into the ring is always a moving target depending on the undercard fights.
This fight will also be the first big test for the new streaming service DAZN, who signed Alvarez to a record 10-fight, $360 million contract last year. In order to watch the fight tonight you will need to download the DAZN app and decide which of the tiers you prefer.
There are two options to stream the fight. You can $99.99 for an entire year of access to DAZN streaming or pay $19.99 per month.
Los Angeles Times staff predictions
Here are the predictions of Times staffers for the fight (this story will be updated):
Dylan Hernandez: Daniel Jacobs is the “boxer” in this matchup, but he isn’t a classic counterpuncher in the mold of Floyd Mayweather or Erislandy Lara. Rather than slip punches, Jacobs often uses a high guard to block them and waits for his opponents to stop throwing to retaliate. The tendency could be fatal against Alvarez, who is one of boxing’s best combination punchers. Whether the punches land or not, the optics of Alvarez delivering a succession of power shots against a covered-up opponent will likely be more than enough to sway the judges. Read my detailed breakdown of the fight.
Prediction: Alvarez by decision.
Arash Markazi: Despite what the oddsmakers would have you believe, Daniel Jacobs will not be an easy fight for Canelo Alvarez, who is a -450 favorite. Jacobs not only has the height and reach advantage but he has just one loss over the last nine years. Gennady Golovkin defeated Jacobs via unanimous decision two years ago, but it was a close fight and some at ringside had Jacobs winning. Jacobs, who would like a rematch with Golovkin, knows he likely won’t get a decision if he has a similarly close fight with Alvarez on Saturday.
While Jacobs is a skilled fighter and an amazing feel-good story after beating cancer, Canelo is just entering his prime and will show Saturday why he is the biggest star in the sport by becoming the first Mexican to hold three belts (WBA, WBC and IBF) simultaneously.
Prediction: Alvarez by decision.
The latest odds from Las Vegas
Canelo Alvarez remains the betting favorite as of Saturday afternoon at the MGM sports book in Las Vegas.
Alvarez is more than a 4-1 favorite to defeat Daniel Jacobs to capture three of the four middleweight belts this evening from T-Mobile Arena.
The line has grown even more in favor of Alvarez in the late betting as many Mexican fans are wagering on the side of the countryman. The line started at +360 for Jacobs and it moved to +425 my noon Saturday.
There are a number of props bets with the longest odds being a win by Jacobs by decision which is currently at +550, meaning if you beat $100 you would win $550, plus your initial bet.
- Angel Rodriguez