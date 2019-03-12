Conor McGregor arrested on suspicion of robbery and criminal mischief

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor was arrested Monday night for a second time within a calendar year after allegedly smashing a fan’s phone in Miami.
The Miami Herald reported Ireland’s McGregor, who’s currently suspended by the Nevada Athletic Commission for his role in a post-fight fracas after getting submitted by new lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in October, was arrested on suspicion of strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief, according to the Miami Herald.
The report said McGregor reacted harshly last week to the fan trying to take a photo with him outside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel nightclub, stomping on the phone and walking away with it. The incident was captured by a surveillance camera, according to the report.
A McGregor attorney was quoted as saying the fighter pledged his full cooperation on the matter.
He posted photos previously of celebrating his mother’s 60th birthday near South Beach.
McGregor was jailed briefly and faced felony charges for attacking a UFC bus occupied by Nurmagomedov in April in Brooklyn, and ultimately pleaded to lesser charges that required community service.
His UFC suspension ends in April and McGregor has exchanged social media posts with veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, hyping a possible showdown.