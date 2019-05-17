Dominic Breazeale knows this could be his last shot at a heavyweight belt

“I’m not very fond of Wilder’s boxing style or how he’s grown as a boxer. This is the first time he’ll face someone who can take his shot and give his shot back, and put him down on the canvas. He hasn’t been down on the canvas as a pro, and when he does, I believe he’ll realize, ‘Oh [man], I’m in for a fight.’ He’s going to have to go through his checks and balances. ‘Do I really want to get up and fight this guy, or am I done?’ When I put him down, he’s going to be done. And if he gets up, I plan on ruining his career, put him into retirement.”