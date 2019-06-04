Gennady Golovkin’s hopeful Canelo Alvarez tuneup documented for DAZN

Hollywood’s Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg have paired to make the latest “40 Days” documentary series for DAZN, a three-episode project that begins Tuesday in advance of Gennady Golovkin’s middleweight title fight against Steve Rolls at Madison Square Garden.
The deal begins a multi-series partnership between DAZN, Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas and Berg’s Film 45. Both men are combat sports enthusiasts invested in Churchill Boxing Club in Santa Monica.
Wahlberg starred as Micky Ward in the 2012 film “The Fighter,” and Berg manages 140-pound champion Regis Prograis while counting UFC head Ari Emanuel as a close friend.
“As a longtime boxing fan, I am excited to be partnering with DAZN to highlight Gennady and his unique approach leading up to a fight,” Wahlberg said in a statement.
Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 knockouts) has dramatically changed his team following September’s majority decision loss to three-belt middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez.
Golovkin split with trainer Abel Sanchez and hired former Wladimir Klitschko cornerman Johnathan Banks in preparation for Toronto’s Rolls (19-0, 10 KOs). Golovkin trained in Big Bear for the bout.
“It takes a lot of hard work to put on the ‘Big Drama Show,’” as he calls his bouts, Golovkin said in a prepared statement. “Boxing fans will see it all.”
Golovkin, 37, is hopeful that an impressive Saturday victory will lead him to a September trilogy fight against Alvarez after the pair fought to a draw in September 2017.
The “40 Days” enterprise opened with LeBron James and Maverick Carter producing the series advancing Alvarez’s May 4 victory over Daniel Jacobs, and Meek Mill followed with the preview of Andy Ruiz Jr.’s stunning technical-knockout of Anthony Joshua on Saturday at the Garden.
“The through line of ‘40 Days’ is a love of boxing and a love of storytelling,” said Jamie Horowitz, DAZN’s executive vice president of content. “Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg are passionate boxing fans and unique storytellers. We were elated when ‘GGG’ asked to partner with them as we detailed his journey.”