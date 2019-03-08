Shawn Porter misses weight, has two hours to cut down for Saturday fight

Welterweight champion Shawn Porter missed weight by nearly two pounds Friday and was given until approximately 3:30 p.m. Pacific time to trim the weight or lose his World Boxing Council belt on the scale.
Porter (29-2-1, 17 knockouts) weighed in at 148.8 pounds for his Fox-televised welterweight title defense Saturday against Cuba’s Yordenis Ugas (23-3, 11 KOs), who met the 147-pound limit by weighing in at 146.6 pounds.
If Porter remains overweight, Ugas will have the decision to allow the fight at Carson's Dignity Health Sports Park to proceed and would win the belt by winning the bout.
Ugas, riding an eight-fight winning streak, is more than a 2-to-1 underdog at the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas to upset Porter, who won the belt left vacant by then-injured Keith Thurman in September with a victory over former two-division champion Danny Garcia in New York.
The Times will update the situation later this afternoon.