UFC 232's four title fighters all make weight

The four title fighters for UFC 232 hurried to the morning weigh-in scale and made weight less than 20 minutes after the session, overseen by the California State Athletic Commission, began Friday at the Los Angeles Airport Marriott.
Former light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones was first to the scale and weighed 204 pounds, followed quickly by Amanda Nunes, the women’s bantamweight champion seeking to add Cris Cyborg’s featherweight belt to her collection.
Nunes (16-4) weighed in at the featherweight limit of 145 pounds as she and Orange County-trained Cyborg prepared for the UFC 232 co-main event Saturday night at the Forum.
“Size doesn’t matter. I’m smart. I know how to beat her, and I will do it. I’ll be strong and capitalize on everything at the right moment,” Nunes told the Los Angeles Times Thursday.
Cyborg (20-1) weighed in at 144 pounds.
She was preceded by Jones’ repeat opponent Alexander Gustafsson of Sweden, who weighed in at 204.5 pounds. He and Jones staged one of the most gripping fights in UFC history in 2013, a light-heavyweight title bout in Toronto in which Jones prevailed by decision.
The rematch was relocated to the Forum from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas earlier this week when the Nevada Athletic Commission refused to license Jones following a steroid test that found the presence of a steroid metabolite.
The California State Athletic Commission cleared Jones to fight.
Jones tested positive for the same banned substance after his July 2017 stoppage of Daniel Cormier in Anaheim, and the committee suspended him for 15 months and fined him in excess of $200,000.
This time, the California commission received recommendations from a lab director and steroid expert that the amount of the substance was so low that it couldn’t produce performance-enhancing effects. And on Saturday, it gathered a clean follow-up steroid test from Jones in San Dimas.
Other steroid experts not associated with the California ruling have labeled the decision “unprecedented.”