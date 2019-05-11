UFC 237 live updates: Fight-by-fight, round-by-round coverage

UFC 237 takes place Saturday night from Rio de Janeiro, featuring champion Rose Namajunas defending her strawweight title against Brazilian challenger Jessica Andrade on Andrade’s home turf. The co-feature pits all time legend Anderson Silva versus Jared Cannonier, while Jose Aldo battles Alexander Volkanovski in a pivotal showdown between top featherweight contenders.
Talita Bernardo vs. Viviane Araujo
Talita Bernardo is a submission grappler who picked up her first UFC victory last time out in the Octagon and is 6-3 in MMA competition overall. Viviane Araujo is the smaller woman naturally and is taking the fight on late notice. She is 6-1 over the course of her MMA career.
Round 1. Araujo’s striking looks crisp. She is bouncing around on the outside and landing strikes. Bernardo is clearly bigger but she is also the much slower competitor and Araujo is taking advantage of her speed to pepper Bernardo with jabs and kicks. Bernardo goes for a takedown late but can’t get it cleanly and opts to pull guard instead. Araujo quickly takes Bernardo’s back as the round comes to a close. One-sided action there. 10-9 Araujo.
Round 2. Araujo opens up with some low kicks. Araujo cracks Bernardo with a hard right hand to the jaw, easily the biggest blow of the fight. Araujo follows with some more leg kicks. Bernardo answers back with a couple punches and shoots for a takedown but she doesn’t come close. Bernardo lands a few punches and Araujo responds by taking Bernardo down. Bernardo has full guard up against the cage. They return to the feet and Bernardo lands a few more quality punches at the end of the round. Bernardo finally seemed to get going a little big in the second half of that round. 10-9 Araujo.
Round 3. Araujo comes out with a lot of movement. She lands a few solid punches and then knocks Bernardo out cold with a punch.
Winner: Viviane Araujo, KO, round 3.
That was a terrific UFC debut for Viviane Araujo. She was fighting in a higher weight class on short notice and dominated the fight before securing a clean knockout. She looks like she could be a force in the UFC. As for Bernardo, she may find herself on smaller shows next.
Raoni Barcelos vs. Carlos Huachin
Raoni Barcelos will be one of the biggest UFC betting favorites of the year when he takes on Carlos Huachin tonight. Barcelos is 13-1 with finishes in both his UFC bouts. He takes on the Peruvian Huachin, who is taking the fight on short notice. All 10 of Huachin’s wins have come via knockout or submission while all 3 of his losses have come via decision.
Round 1. Barcelos moves forward early but Huachin is throwing more while backing up and he’s throwing hard. Barcelos is mostly defending well but Huachin is connecting here and there with heavy punches. Barcelos begins to throw more in the second half of the round but Huachin is landing the stronger shots. 10-9 Huachin.
Round 2. Barcelos drops Huachin early in the second round. Barcelos opens up with punches on the ground and has Huachin in big trouble. Huachin looks to isolate an arm while Barcelos keeps dropping down punches. Barcelos gets Huachin’s back but then gives that up and looks for a guillotine choke. He cannot get it and instead goes back to landing punches and elbows from the top. Barcelos gains full mount and lands some punches from there. The referee finally steps in.
Winner: Raoni Barcelos, TKO, round 2.
Huachin proved himself game early in the fight, but Barcelos worked his way through that danger and really took over on the ground late.
Luana Carolina vs. Priscila Cachoeira
Carolina won a fight on the Dana White Contender Series and now she will fight on a major UFC show for the first time. She is 5-1 for her career. Priscila Cachoeira is more experienced at 8-2 but both of those losses were in her last two fights in the UFC so she needs to rebound here.
Round 1. Cachoeira lands a big right hand early. Carolina clinches and lands a few knees to the body. They trade hooks back and forth. Cachoeira is the fighter moving forward with Carolina backs away and circles. Carolina lands a couple of standing elbows. They begin swinging wildly back and forth with some unusual technique. Carolina lands a head kick. Cachoeira lands a hard overhand right. Carolina is badly bleeding but it is underneath her eye rather than above it. 10-9 Cachoeira.
Round 2. Cachoeira continues to pursue, with Carolina looking to either counter or tie Cachoeira up. Carolina drops Cachoeira with a massive head kick. Carolina looks for an armbar from a weird angle but loses it. Cachoeira stands up and eats an illegal knee as she is returning to her feet. Carolina lands a series of kicks on the feet and then grabs a guillotine choke. Carolina uses the threat of the submission to take full mount. Carolina looks for an inverted triangle but Cachoeira pops out. They trade big punches at the close of the round. 10-8 Carolina.
Round 3. Carolina isn’t backing up nearly as much in the third and she is throwing repeated head kicks after having success with that earlier. Carolina lands a backfist and Cachoeira answers back with a couple of heavy straight punches.