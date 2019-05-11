UFC 237 live updates: Fight-by-fight, round-by-round coverage

Round 2. Araujo opens up with some low kicks. Araujo cracks Bernardo with a hard right hand to the jaw, easily the biggest blow of the fight. Araujo follows with some more leg kicks. Bernardo answers back with a couple punches and shoots for a takedown but she doesn’t come close. Bernardo lands a few punches and Araujo responds by taking Bernardo down. Bernardo has full guard up against the cage. They return to the feet and Bernardo lands a few more quality punches at the end of the round. Bernardo finally seemed to get going a little big in the second half of that round. 10-9 Araujo.