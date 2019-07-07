UFC 239: Amanda Nunes KOs Holly Holm in first round; Jon Jones wins split decision

Nunes hasn’t lost in nearly five years, and her era of dominance began three years ago when she defeated Meisha Tate in the first round of UFC 200 to claim the bantamweight championship. Since then she destroyed Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg, who previously had been thought of as the greatest, within a minute. Nunes now has the most wins (10), stoppages (eight) and first-round finishes (seven) in the history of the women’s bantamweight division. The only problem for Nunes is figuring out who she will fight next after defeating every big-name opponent.