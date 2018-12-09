How the Chargers and Bengals match up in Week 14

The Bengals are last in the NFL in points and yards allowed per game and percentage of third-down conversions permitted. They have also lost six of seven games amid a barrage of injuries. In other words, this is a defense Philip Rivers and the Chargers should be able to dissect even without running back Melvin Gordon, who will miss his second consecutive game because of a knee sprain. Rookie Justin Jackson provided an unexpected spark in the second half last week in Pittsburgh, running for 63 yards and the Chargers’ final touchdown. He could play sooner and more often Sunday, sharing time with Austin Ekeler, who will be looking to bounce back after he and his offensive linemen struggled to run the ball in the first half against the Steelers. The Chargers have scored 15 touchdowns this season on plays covering at least 20 yards. (Their defense has permitted only seven such plays.) Cincinnati’s defense has yielded 13 scores of at least 20 yards. So there is big-play potential for the Chargers in this one. And here’s a good spot to mention that Keenan Allen’s longest touchdown this year has been a measly 20-yard reception from Rivers way back in the season opener.