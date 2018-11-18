Chargers vs. Broncos: How the teams match up in Week 11

Denver is fifth in the NFL with 45 plays gaining 20 or more yards. One of the keys to the improved play of the Chargers’ defense of late has been eliminating big plays. Through the first six games, the Chargers yielded 32 such plays. Over the last three games, they’ve given up only nine. The Broncos entered Week 11 tied with Green Bay for the NFL lead by averaging 5.2 yards per rush. (The Chargers are tied for third at 5.1.) Rookies Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman have been Denver’s top two ballcarriers. They arrive at StubHub Center just as the Chargers prepare to play their first game without linebacker Denzel Perryman, one of the main contributors to their rush defense. Perryman was lost for the rest of the season to a knee injury last weekend in Oakland. The Chargers will fill the spot with a committee approach, the coaches this week preaching the need for improved play from everyone along the defensive front. The defense certainly is trending in the right direction. The Chargers have held their last five opponents to fewer than 20 points a game. During their six-game winning streak, they’ve given up 15.5 points per contest, tops in the NFL over that stretch.