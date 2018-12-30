How the Chargers and Broncos match up in Week 17

They enter about as healthy as they’ve been all season, reserve tight end Sean Culkin (back) the only player by week’s end still dealing with an injury significant enough to report to the league. The Chargers will be looking to rebound from what easily was their worst offensive performance of the season. They totaled 10 points and 198 yards last week in a loss to Baltimore. Running back Melvin Gordon came back against the Ravens after missing three games because of a right knee sprain. He looked all right physically but was unable to establish much, gaining 41 yards in 12 carries. The Chargers had mixed results dealing with Denver pass rushers Von Miller and Bradley Chubb when the teams met in November. Miller and Chubb each sacked Philip Rivers once. And protecting the quarterback has been an issue of late. Rivers has been sacked nine times the last two games. The Chargers need a victory to keep alive their chances of winning the AFC West. But they also need an improved offensive showing to enter January and the playoffs feeling more like the unit that helped this team win 10 of 11 games before last week.