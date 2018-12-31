What we learned from the Chargers' 23-9 win over Denver

Over the past two games, the Chargers have had 24 possessions, half of which have ended in punts. They’ve also turned the ball over six times with four interceptions and two fumbles. Twice the clock ran out. They’ve scored three touchdowns and kicked one field goal on the four possessions that have netted points. Scoring 16.7% of the time on offense won’t make for a very long playoff run. “I think the challenge we had throughout the week was to come out here and execute,” left tackle Russell Okung said. “We weren’t doing that early. I think as the game went on and we settled in, we were able to sort of put a drive together.” The Chargers have picked up more than two first downs on only three of those 24 series.