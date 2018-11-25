How the Chargers and Cardinals match up in Week 12

The last time we saw Philip Rivers, he was throwing one of the most unfortunate incompletions of his career. The veteran intentionally and strangely killed the clock last week in the final two minutes against Denver, giving the Broncos the precious seconds they needed to cap a game-winning field-goal drive as time expired. Afterward, Rivers’ explanation was that he simply messed up. The rush to redeem himself against Arizona might be palpable at StubHub Center. The Chargers remain a Top 10 team in every major offensive statistical category and only three teams have permitted fewer sacks. The Cardinals’ defense, though, has more sacks than all but three teams. Since 2016, linebacker Chandler Jones has the most sacks in the NFL. He and his teammates will have to hound Rivers plenty to have any chance in this game. In his 13th season as a starter, Rivers often is able to detect pressure before it happens and adjust to something that exposes a defense. But against Von Miller and the Broncos, that did not happen. This is just one thing Rivers will be attempting to rectify from last week, a loss so upsetting that it could eventually derail the Chargers’ season.