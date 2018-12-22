How the Chargers and Ravens match up in Week 16

This team lost four of five before Lamar Jackson replaced injured quarterback Joe Flacco. Baltimore has won four of five since. Jackson was a dual threat while winning the Heisman Trophy at Louisville. Now, he's being celebrated as more of a single threat in the NFL. The Ravens have shifted their offense to a more collegiate-looking, run-based attack. Jackson leads the team with 566 yards on the ground. For the season, Baltimore is No. 2 in rushing offense while the Chargers are ninth in stopping the run. The Ravens have topped 190 rushing yards in five straight games. The Chargers haven’t given up more than 171 yards on the ground to any one opponent. That total came against the Rams in Week 3. Jackson’s season high in passing yardage is 178, which came Nov. 25 against Oakland. That’s the only time in five starts he has thrown for more than 150 yards. He has yet to complete as many as 15 passes in a game. Philip Rivers had 14 completions in the second half alone against Kansas City. The game plan for Baltimore is to get ahead and hold the ball for as long as possible, forcing Rivers and the Chargers’ offense to stew on the sidelines.