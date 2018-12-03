Chargers report: Steelers hold super reunions with hallowed stars before showdown with L.A.

“My indoctrination into the Steelers is when they used to call us the ‘Same Old Steelers,’” said Greene, whose team went 1-13 his rookie season. “There was a bad connotation to that because we were losing, year in and year out. We got a new coach, they started bringing in better players, and somewhere around the time that [running back] Franco [Harris] came we won our first division and started to set the tempo for the Steelers.