Corey Liuget's contract option won't be picked up by the Chargers

The Chargers announced Wednesday they will not exercise the option on their longest-tenured defensive player, Corey Liuget.
The tackle was scheduled to make $4 million in base salary in 2019 and will become a free agent March 13.
General manager Tom Telesco left open the possibility of Liuget re-signing with the team.
Liuget, who will turn 29 in March, was a first-round pick of the Chargers in 2011. He appeared in 108 games with 103 starts, compiling 237 tackles, 80 tackles for loss and 24 sacks.
Liuget was limited to six games this past season because of a violation of the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy and a season-ending knee injury.
He was the Chargers’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2018 because of his extensive work in the community. Among other causes, Liuget has been active with the American Heart Assn., a passion that stems from his son, Corey Jr., being born with multiple heart defects.
“You won’t find a player who made a bigger contribution in the community than Corey,” Telesco said.