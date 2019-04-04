Former Chargers linebacker Kyle Emanuel announces his NFL retirement

Linebacker Kyle Emanuel announced his retirement Thursday after four years with the Chargers.
The 27-year-old said in a statement that there was no specific reason he was stepping away but admitted his long-term health was a consideration.
The Chargers drafted Emanuel in the fifth round out of North Dakota State in 2015. He started 33 of the 63 games in which he appeared and also contributed on special teams.
Emanuel’s playing time decreased as the 2018 season progressed as the Chargers moved toward a faster, more athletic scheme. He was a free agent.