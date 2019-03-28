Rams feel Malcolm Brown is best fit to use in tandem with Todd Gurley

Gurley last July signed an extension that guarantees him $45 million, and he looked to be worth every penny through the first two thirds of the 2018 season. But his left knee, which underwent major surgery in 2014, required medical attention in the 14th game. He sat out the final two regular season games, looked like his old self in a playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys, and then flamed out in the NFC title game and struggled in the Super Bowl.