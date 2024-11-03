Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns: Live updates, start time and betting odds

D.J. Chark set to provide Chargers a boost for their passing game

Chargers wide receiver D.J. Chark Jr. runs with the ball during a preseason game against the Rams in August.

CLEVELAND — Receiver D.J. Chark Jr. is set to make his Chargers debut Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, giving the team long-awaited offensive reinforcements.

The 28-year-old receiver (groin) was activated from injured reserve. The Chargers (4-3) envisioned the seventh-year pro as a veteran leader for a receiver group that needed to replace long-time stars Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, but injuries to receivers and quarterback Justin Herbert decimated the passing offense that ranks 24th in the NFL in passing yards per game.

Receivers Derius Davis (hamstring) and Quentin Johnston (ankle) are also anticipated to return after missing the previous two games, giving the Chargers the full group of receivers that was supposed to take the field in Week 1.

“Being out pretty much two months in the football season is like years,” Chark said this week. “But I can’t wait to play with my guys. I love these guys. They’ve been great teammates and I just want to come and pull my weight, nothing more, nothing less and help this team win.”

Several receivers have stepped up in Chark’s absence, including rookie Ladd McConkey, who leads the Chargers with 30 catches for 376 yards and four touchdowns. Johnston, a 2023 first-round draft pick, also flashed his potential with his first multi-touchdown game before missing the last two games with an ankle injury. With just four career catches in the past two seasons, Simi Fehoko has six catches for 106 yards this year.

The Chargers moved receiver Brenden Rice (shoulder) to injured reserve while activating Chark, but getting Chark, Johnston and Davis back gives the team encouraging news at its most questionable position.

With the receivers rounding into form heading into Tuesday’s trade deadline, the Chargers may need to turn their attention to cornerback, where they have turned to veteran Eli Apple for help.

Former Miami Dolphins cornerback Eli Apple is expected to make his Chargers debut Sunday against the Browns. (Gary McCullough / Associated Press)

The Chargers elevated the 2016 first-round draft pick from the practice squad Saturday as they will be without starting corner Kristian Fulton (hamstring). The team signed Apple on Oct. 15 as injuries to Asante Samuel Jr. (shoulder), Deane Leonard (hamstring) and Ja’Sir Taylor (fibula) started piling up. Samuel and Leonard are still on injured reserve, forcing rookies Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still into major roles. The pair of fifth-round picks could be in line to start again Sunday.

“It’s been a gift, a gift from the football gods, [to have] two rookie first-year NFL players at that position,” Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said Friday. “There’s no easy position to be good in the NFL in the first year, but I know that’s one of the harder ones.”

Apple, 29, was not in a training camp this offseason after appearing in 10 games for the Miami Dolphins in 2023.