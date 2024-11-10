Advertisement
Live Chargers vs. Titans

Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Justin Herbert and the Chargers try to earn their fourth win in five games when they take on the Titans at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PST.

By Thuc Nhi NguyenStaff Writer 
Share via
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws on the run against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Share via

Despite questions at receiver, cornerback, Chargers stand firm at NFL trade deadline

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz speaks seated at a table
When it came to Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz stood firm with the roster he built in the offseason.
(Joe Reedy / Associated Press)
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Joe Hortiz made aggressive moves this offseason, but when it came to Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, the Chargers’ general manager stood firm with the roster he built.

The Chargers didn’t complete a move before the deadline as the 5-3 team that’s currently sixth in the AFC playoff standings waits for encouraging injury news instead of transactions to strengthen its roster at wide receiver and cornerback.

Read the full story
Share via

Chargers takeaways: Defense continues to make difference in win over Browns

Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) sacks Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5).
Khalil Mack (52) brings down Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) for one of the Chargers’ six sacks.
(Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen

CLEVELAND —  Despite an uneven performance from an offense that mustered just 86 yards in the second half, the Chargers (5-3) had no trouble picking up a second consecutive win Sunday, defeating the Cleveland Browns, 27-10.

What we learned from the game:

Defense still striving for perfection

Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still (29) celebrates his interception against the Saints.
(Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)

Before the game, defensive coaches gave their players a simple challenge. Browns quarterback Jameis Winston was close to 100 career passes intercepted, coaches said.

“Let’s be the team that gets him there,” linebacker Daiyan Henley said of the message.

Read the full story
Advertisement
Share via

Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans: How to watch, predictions and betting odds

Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs with the ball during an NFL football.
Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins carries the ball during a win over the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 3.
(Kirk Irwin / Associated Press)
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen

The Chargers didn’t make any moves at the trade deadline, but DJ Chark Jr.’s long-awaited season debut will be like adding a new player to an offense that is starting to round into form.

The 28-year-old receiver is expected to make his Chargers debut Sunday at SoFi Stadium against the Tennessee Titans at 1:05 p.m. PST after working through hip and groin injuries.

Chark was the final piece of the Chargers’ receiving corps that has seen breakout performances from rookie Ladd McConkey and 2023 first-round draft pick Quentin Johnston. Those two have combined for eight of the Chargers’ 10 receiving touchdowns this season.

Read the full story
Advertisement