Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Despite questions at receiver, cornerback, Chargers stand firm at NFL trade deadline
Joe Hortiz made aggressive moves this offseason, but when it came to Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, the Chargers’ general manager stood firm with the roster he built.
The Chargers didn’t complete a move before the deadline as the 5-3 team that’s currently sixth in the AFC playoff standings waits for encouraging injury news instead of transactions to strengthen its roster at wide receiver and cornerback.
Chargers takeaways: Defense continues to make difference in win over Browns
CLEVELAND — Despite an uneven performance from an offense that mustered just 86 yards in the second half, the Chargers (5-3) had no trouble picking up a second consecutive win Sunday, defeating the Cleveland Browns, 27-10.
What we learned from the game:
Defense still striving for perfection
Before the game, defensive coaches gave their players a simple challenge. Browns quarterback Jameis Winston was close to 100 career passes intercepted, coaches said.
“Let’s be the team that gets him there,” linebacker Daiyan Henley said of the message.
Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans: How to watch, predictions and betting odds
The Chargers didn’t make any moves at the trade deadline, but DJ Chark Jr.’s long-awaited season debut will be like adding a new player to an offense that is starting to round into form.
The 28-year-old receiver is expected to make his Chargers debut Sunday at SoFi Stadium against the Tennessee Titans at 1:05 p.m. PST after working through hip and groin injuries.
Chark was the final piece of the Chargers’ receiving corps that has seen breakout performances from rookie Ladd McConkey and 2023 first-round draft pick Quentin Johnston. Those two have combined for eight of the Chargers’ 10 receiving touchdowns this season.