Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Chargers takeaways: Defense continues to make difference in win over Browns

Khalil Mack (52) brings down Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) for one of the Chargers’ six sacks.

Despite an uneven performance from an offense that mustered just 86 yards in the second half, the Chargers (5-3) had no trouble picking up a second consecutive win Sunday, defeating the Cleveland Browns, 27-10.

What we learned from the game:

Defense still striving for perfection

Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still (29) celebrates his interception against the Saints. (Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)

Before the game, defensive coaches gave their players a simple challenge. Browns quarterback Jameis Winston was close to 100 career passes intercepted, coaches said.

“Let’s be the team that gets him there,” linebacker Daiyan Henley said of the message.